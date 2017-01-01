D-Lib Magazine May/June 2017

Volume 23, Number 5/6

Corporation for National Research Initiatives

llannom@cnri.reston.va.us https://doi.org/10.1045/may2017-editorial Most D-Lib Magazine readers will be familiar with the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). This issue will better inform them of the national digital platform (NDP), a framework which IMLS, its grantees and various other stakeholders are using to guide activities and investments in digital infrastructure for U.S. libraries and archives. We are pleased that IMLS has chosen D-Lib, here in the form of a special issue, to provide information on fourteen projects related to NDP. Four IMLS guest editors, led by Trevor Owens, have written an introduction to the issue — Libraries Advancing the National Digital Platform — which is highly recommended. The overall effort, its historical development, and its current state are described and the fourteen projects are grouped into three emergent focal areas. I won't repeat their program descriptions, but I want to quote their last sentence, lest any of our readers miss it, as a call for action. "Readers interested in shared infrastructures for libraries are encouraged to learn more about ongoing projects and to consider applying for IMLS funding to further develop and improve our shared national digital platform." About the Editor Laurence Lannom is Director of Information Services and Vice President at Corporation for National Research Initiatives (CNRI), where he works with organizations in both the public and private sectors to develop experimental and pilot applications of advanced networking and information management technologies.