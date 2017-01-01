D-Lib Magazine January/February 2017

Volume 23, Number 1/2

Table of Contents Editorial Special Issue Laurence Lannom

Corporation for National Research Initiatives

llannom@cnri.reston.va.us https://doi.org/10.1045/january2017-editorial The first international workshop on Reproducible Open Science (RepScience2016) was held in Hanover, Germany last September. D-Lib is pleased to present a special issue dedicated to this conference. A distinguished set of guest editors have assembled nine articles from the conference and have written a short introductory editorial of their own, as is our custom with special issues. As increasing amounts of the work of science move into research infrastructures, in which all the research outputs, including the data in all it forms, may be found and in which those outputs are increasingly open and available, the opportunities for precise reproducibility increase along with the difficulties of dealing with the massive amounts of data now becoming available. The guest editors introduce these issues, and the conference that addressed them, in their guest editorial and the articles illustrate these issues from a number of disciplines and perspectives. Science has, arguably, never been more important than it is now and we thank the conference organizers, our guest editors, and the authors of these articles for their contributions. About the Editor Laurence Lannom is Director of Information Services and Vice President at Corporation for National Research Initiatives (CNRI), where he works with organizations in both the public and private sectors to develop experimental and pilot applications of advanced networking and information management technologies.